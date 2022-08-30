"Your wife left you" – Wrestling veteran tears apart Riddle and Seth Rollins' segment on WWE RAW (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was surprised when Seth Rollins referenced Matt Riddle's divorce on RAW this week.

Riddle and Rollins took their rivalry to a new level in a backstage interview last night. The Visionary fired heavy shots as he brought up the Original Bro's recent divorce and said that his kids didn't want to see him. Riddle was incensed by these comments and vowed to smash Seth's face in.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned the need to bring up Riddle's divorce. He pointed out that the reference would lead to fans digging up more dirt on the superstar, which would impact his character as a babyface in WWE:

"Isn't Riddle supposed to be a babyface? Well, wasn't there a divorce and aren't there a lot of stories about Riddle on the internet? Do you really want people to go Googling Riddle? That's what I mean bro, that makes no sense to me. Riddle is supposed to be your babyface. So now if somebody doesnt know the story, 'Oh yeah, your wife left you and your kids don't want to see you.' Oh really, let me Google Matt Riddle. And then you're gonna read about it. Why?" (From 6:00 - 6:35)

You can watch the full video here:

Catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Vince Russo does not like watching WWE RAW

Since Triple H took over as WWE's head of creative after Vince McMahon retired, several major changes have taken place on RAW and SmackDown. While many fans and insiders have praised The Game's formula shake-up, there are some who still have a bad taste in their mouth when it comes to the red brand.

Speaking on this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo revealed that he rarely enjoys watching the Monday night show on TV. He explained that he had been turned off by the show after weeks of bad programming:

"I'm gonna say it flat out. Bro, nothing is gonna make me ever like this show. They lost me so long ago, there's nothing that could make me like this show. Did this show seem a little more crisper? Did it maybe move along a little quicker? Yes, yes and yes. But bro, when it still comes down to it, it's still the wrestling bubble." (From 5:09 - 6:00)

The former WWE writer, however, acknowledged that the go-home RAW before Clash at the Castle was much better written and well-paced than it has been previously.

What did you think about this week's RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

Also, check out the 5 WWE wrestlers that Brock Lesnar hates:

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Which WCW segment did Vince McMahon mock? Find out right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell