"It makes all the sense in the world" - Wrestling veteran names his pick for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently named his favorite to win the epic clash between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

This year, WrestleMania is set to emanate from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 2 and 3. Reigns and Lesnar will compete in the main event of Night 2 in a winner-takes-all title unification match, which is already being dubbed the greatest match in WrestleMania history.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo declared that Roman Reigns should win the encounter. The veteran detailed that any other result will mean that WWE does not know what they are doing.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Here's the problem that I have. To me, there's only one match that means anything. And that one match is Brock vs. Roman Reigns. The bottomline is, it doesn't make any sense for Brock to go over. It makes all the sense in the world that Reigns is going to win this match. So, if you know that, what are you watching? What am I watching? Reigns has to go over or else they don't know what they are doing." (23:27)

Roman Reigns has not beaten Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

This week on RAW, The Tribal Chief acknowledged that he is yet to get a win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

Reigns declared that he has managed to change the game on Lesnar and has taken everything from the Beast. Roman detailed how his family did not want him to compete after the beating Lesnar handed him previously at the Show of Shows.

Regardless, The Tribal Chief will take on The Beast Incarnate with both of WWE's top titles on the line. Reigns made it clear that he would take everything from Lesnar at WrestleMania because he has a personal enmity against the WWE Champion.

The two behemoths will go one-on-one on Sunday, April 3 at "The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event in WrestleMania history."

