"A very sad state of affairs" - Wrestling veteran details why Stone Cold Steve Austin is the only person fans are excited to see (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Stone Cold Steve Austin and his storyline with Kevin Owens is the only RAW angle that has fans excited for WrestleMania.

Kevin Owens caught Stone Cold Steve Austin's attention when he kept running his mouth about Texas and his hate for the Lone Star State. Owens, in fact, invited Austin to AT&T Stadium so that he could embarrass the Texan in front of his home crowd. Austin accepted the challenge and announced that he would lay a beatdown on Owens at WrestleMania.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that the most compelling storyline for WrestleMania from the red brand was the KO Show featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin. He argued that WWE was in a sad state because Austin was past his prime, but the company is leaning on him in order to get the fans into the building.

"Bro, what is coming out of the RAW brand that people want to see? It's Austin," said Russo. "If you asked everybody in that arena, 'From the RAW side, what are you looking forward to most at WrestleMania?' They would say Steve Austin. And that's a very sad state of affairs. I mean, you're relying on a guy whose heyday was 20 years ago. He's not even wrestling a match, just being part of an interview segment and that's the strongest element from the RAW side? Wow, somebody's not doing their job." (from 6:40 onwards)

Kevin Owens did his best impersonation of Stone Cold Steve Austin on RAW

RAW started off this week with the crowd popping for Stone Cold's entrance music. But instead of The Texas Rattlesnake, it was Kevin Owens who made his way to the ring.

Owens replicated Stone Cold's mannerisms and catchphrases, instantly making him the most hated man in the building. KO went off on a tirade against Austin and declared that he would humiliate the WWE Hall of Famer at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Stone Cold didn't appear on Monday, but it's fair to assume he'll aim to get some revenge when he sees Owens at WrestleMania.

