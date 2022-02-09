"Where's the heat with this guy?" - Former WWE writer suggests reason for poor reactions to The Miz and Maryse (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo believes that The Miz does not really have heat with fans, leading to indifferent reactions during his segments.

The Miz has been a staple in WWE for nearly 15 years. The host of "Miz TV" has garnered immense popularity during his tenure and is the only two-time self-proclaimed Grand Slam Champion in WWE. Miz and Maryse recently came out on the losing side of a bitter feud with Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that although The A-Lister was a heel on RAW, he had no heat with the fans. The former WWE writer suggested that The Miz tried to get heat on him with his wardrobe choices, but that was not doing the trick for the former two-time WWE Champion.

"Bro, it's the same thing when you talk about Miz and Mrs. over here," said Russo. "Does Miz have any heat? Where is Miz's heat? Because he comes to the ring dressed like a clown and acts like an ass. Like where's the heat with this guy? I don't understand it. Where's the heat? He's got a beautiful, drop-dead, gorgeous wife. Like where is the heat? There is no heat with this guy, none." (from 34:45 onwards)

The Miz lost to Dominik Mysterio this week on RAW

Miz and Maryse hosted the Mysterios, Rey and Dominik on Miz TV this week. The A-Lister voiced his frustration about Rey being on the cover of WWE 2K22 and insulted the Master of 619. Dominik demanded that Miz show some respect to his father, leading to a singles match between the two men.

During the bout, Maryse was ejected by the ref for her shenanighans. With Miz distracted, Rey Mysterio managed to trip him, allowing Dominik to pin the former WWE Champion with a rollup.

