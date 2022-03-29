“What else can they do?” - Former WWE writer makes a bold prediction for Veer Mahaan’s appearance on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Veer Mahaan will get a huge pop when he makes an appearance on RAW next week.

The former Indus Sher member was drafted to RAW in 2021. Since then, WWE has been airing vignettes hyping his arrival on the show.

Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed the upcoming appearance of Veer Mahaan on RAW. The veteran mentioned that he would have the Indian star go over next week, and then in the coming weeks, he would air more vignettes advertising Mahaan's return to RAW.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say:

"I swear to God, you know what would get this guy over huge? First of all, he's going to get a pop because this whole thing has been a rib. I would have him go out there, wrestle whoever, give him a win, whatever they're going to do. Then the following week, I would start the vignettes, and do that for another three months. That would get him over. Like literally that would get the guy over. What else can they do? As long as they have promoted this, what else can they possibly do bro?" (from 30:25 onwards)

Veer Mahaan has a message for his fans

Soon after the announcement of Veer Mahaan's arrival, the RAW Superstar took to Twitter to address the WWE Universe. The Indian-origin star thanked his fans for their support and optimism.

"Dedicated to the optimistic and positive of my fans that kept their fists raised high in support. I heard you. Yeah, the man is coming. He always was. I'm clearing that path ahead. Don't stand in the way. Better yet....please try!"

The 33-year-old will be making his long-awaited return on the RAW after WrestleMania on April 4 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

