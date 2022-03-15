"They have never done this to a babyface before" - Wrestling veteran is outraged with WWE's booking of Finn Balor (Exclusive)

WWE United States Champion Finn Balor had a tough night on RAW this week.

Balor went one-on-one against Damian Priest in a hard-hitting matchup this week, with Austin Theory joining the commentary team. After the match got underway, Theory decided to intervene.

The Prince took care of Theory but the distraction allowed Priest to plant him with the Reckoning and pick up the win. After the match, Theory hit Balor with the ATL and clicked selfies with the fallen champion.

Speaking on this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his disappointment with WWE's booking of Balor. The former WWE head writer detailed that it had been three weeks since Balor won the title and has since gotten laid out at the end of every segment he was featured in.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"I bet if you go back to the history of 25 years of RAW, whatever it is, they have never done this to a babyface before. We talked about it last week. A babyface wins the title, they never give him his moment to shine, and now three weeks in a row, they leave him lying to get heat. I don't think this has ever been done, bro." (from 13:41 onwards)

Vince Russo suggested an alternative booking to protect Finn Balor

Russo mentioned that WWE could have protected their champion just by making slight changes to the match.

"Why not have Austin Theory go from the announce desk, hit the ring, and have McAfee hit the ring? I can almost see bro, Finn Balor asking for his release. 'No, no, no, we got big plans for you. We're going to put the US Championship on you.' And then doing this to him. This is where Finn Balor has to say that, what are we doing here? Do you think I'm some kind of a moron?" Russo added. (from 16:02 onwards)

The former WWE head writer further mentioned that he believed it was high time Balor stepped back and relooked at his future in the company.

