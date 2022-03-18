"We're not going to compare him to anybody" - wrestling veteran details why no one will ever match up to Scott Hall(Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently spoke of Scott Hall and how none of the current wrestlers can fill his boots in today's landscape.

Hall was one of the founding members of nWo along with Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan. Hall and Nash made their way to WCW as the Outsiders and changed the landscape of wrestling, as they helped launch the Monday Night Wars. Before he starred in WCW, Hall was a staple of WWE TV as Razor Ramon.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, the former WWE writer spoke about Hall and how his natural charisma remains unmatched in the wrestling world.

"Bro, I got to tell you something," said Russo. "I really get off on this more than anything else. Whether it's an actor, an athlete, a writer, or a surgeon, I love to watch professionals who are the best at what they do. Like Serena Williams, where you know God created this person to do this. When you watch them, you just sit there mesmerized watching them. The art of it, the beauty of it. That's what you're talking about here with Scott Hall/ Razor Ramon. God put him on the planet to do that, to entertain millions of people... That was Scott Hall. The absolute best at what he did. Was made to do that, was made to entertain the people. No we're not going to compare him to anybody." (from 29:40 onwards)

Scott Hall is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer

Razor Ramon is arguably one of the biggest names in WWE that never held the world championship. But The Bad Guy still had a legendary run with the company, as he had four reigns with the Intercontinental title.

Hall also holds the distinction of being a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. This places him in a league of a select few that includes Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels, Booker T, Bret Hart and Sean Waltman. Hall first went into the Hall of Fame in 2014 and then again in 2020 as part of the nWo.

