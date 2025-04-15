Vince Russo points out a glaring problem with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Monday Night RAW featured another high-profile segment as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk took their feud to the next level. Vince Russo, however, felt the Shield narrative had been "beaten to death," hampering Rollins and Reigns' performances.

The WrestleMania 41 Night One main event will pretty much revolve around who Paul Heyman fully backs. This week, Rollins, Roman, and Heyman got involved in a verbal back-and-forth as the segment got more volatile as soon as CM Punk entered the fray.

A viewer of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW noted that, despite being in the WWE for several years, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns needed help to elevate an angle and couldn't do it themselves. Vince Russo retorted by noting that Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were held back by the storyline, which heavily relied on their Shield history.

Russo reminded everyone that the angle has been a thing in WWE since Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were active on-screen characters. The former WWE head writer explained the crux of the problem surrounding one of WWE's top WrestleMania storylines.

"It's not that they can't do it alone; I just think they have beaten it to death. Chris, how long ago did the Shield break up? It's when Stephanie and Triple H were still on the show, man. They have just beaten it to death, bro. What else can you do with it?" [From 30:00 onwards]

Seth Rollins had the last laugh on the go-home RAW episode as he delivered chair shots and stood tall over his rivals, CM Punk and Roman Reigns, as a shocked Paul Heyman looked on.

