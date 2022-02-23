Ex-WWE writer hails Bianca Belair as a "World Class Athlete"

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has tweeted his admiration for one of the company's top stars today, Bianca Belair.

The EST has become one of WWE's biggest attractions in recent years; she made history in her main-event clash against Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37. The former Women's Champion recently picked up a thrilling victory inside the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

With all the success that has come her way, many have started to take notice of the EST of WWE's ability. One individual who recently praised Belair is wrestling veteran Vince Russo. The former WCW Champion took to Twitter earlier today to tout the overwhelming charisma and athletic ability that Bianca possesses.

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso @BiancaBelairWWE is a WORLD CLASS ATHLETE who can Light up an ARENA with her Smile. Of course, the two things that @VinceMcMahon and @WWE Creative DOESN'T accentuate. Would have LOVED to have Written for Her. Absolutely OOZES Charisma. .@BiancaBelairWWE is a WORLD CLASS ATHLETE who can Light up an ARENA with her Smile. Of course, the two things that @VinceMcMahon and @WWE Creative DOESN'T accentuate. Would have LOVED to have Written for Her. Absolutely OOZES Charisma. https://t.co/4fayFGPkZC

Having made her TV debut in 2017, Belair has just begun what could be one of the most legendary careers in the history of women's wrestling.

Bianca Belair is trying not to focus on her past encounter with Becky Lynch

Belair is currently the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship, she and will challenge Becky Lynch for the title at WrestleMania 38.

This will not be the first time the two superstars face off, as Lynch previously beat Belair in just 26 seconds at SummerSlam 2021. Despite this loss, Belair is focused on getting revenge against Lynch, as she stated in a recent conversation with Mark Andrews on the podcast, My Love Letter to Wrestling.

"I want to get my redemption and rewrite the history of the 26 seconds….I feel like I’ve had a great year, but I just don’t want my legacy to be trumped by the 26 seconds," said Belair. "I want to overcome that and be an inspiration for other people. I feel like people give up on their dreams so easily. You have to keep going and not let up.” (H/T 411 Mania)

Bianca has a great shot at dethroning Big Time Becks at the Showcase of Immortals, considering her impressive performance at Elimination Chamber.

Do you want to see Bianca Belair defeat Becky Lynch at WrestleMania? Let us know in our poll below.

