"This girl has the 'it' factor" - Vince Russo praises returning WWE Superstar [Exclusive]

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently gave his take on Eva Marie's upcoming return. Russo had a lot of praise for the former WWE Superstar but added that hardcore fans would not feel the same way.

Eva Marie is set to return to WWE soon after leaving the promotion in 2017.

Vince Russo gave his take on WWE, announcing Eva Marie's return on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW. Russo said that a problem with Eva Marie's return could be that hardcore fans will not take to it because she isn't a good worker.

Russo himself had nothing but praise for Eva Marie, saying that she had the 'it factor':

"Here's the problem and both you and I know this. The only ones watching this show are the wrestling marks. That's the audience. They're the only ones watching this show. The wrestling marks hate Eva Marie because she can't work so they are never going to cheer her. They're never going to get behind her and the WWE caters to those fans so I don't know what they're trying," said Vince Russo.

Russo went on claim that Eva Marie would have been a huge star in the Attitude Era.

"I have always said that if I was booking and this was the Attitude Era, Eva Marie's a star," Russo added. " I've come on here and I've talked to you many times about the 'it' factor. This girl has the 'it' factor. I could have done many many things with this girl but they cannot make her a babyface because their audience will cr*p on it because she can't work."

Eva Marie's WWE return announced on RAW

It was revealed on RAW that Eva Marie is set to make her return to the WWE after four years. We saw a vignette hyping Eva Marie's return last night, promoting the "Eva-lution".

In her time away from WWE, Eva Marie focused on her acting career, appearing in three movies, including last year's Hard Kill with Bruce Willis.

