Former WWE writer predicts Big E's Extreme Rules opponent and match result (Exclusive)

Vince Russo thinks Bill Goldberg will interfere if Bobby Lashley faces new WWE Champion Big E in a rematch at WWE Extreme Rules.

Lashley retained the WWE Championship against Goldberg at WWE SummerSlam before defeating Randy Orton on this week’s RAW. Following The All Mighty’s win over Orton, Big E successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win his first WWE Championship.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, reviewed this week’s RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW show. He predicted that Goldberg will get involved if WWE books Big E vs. Lashley at WWE Extreme Rules on September 26.

“Well, I’m assuming the rematch will be at Extreme Rules, right?” Russo said. “Bro, you’ll freaking kill him [if WWE takes the title off Big E at Extreme Rules]. I mean, they’re gonna have to figure out a way. That’s what they’re gonna do, bro, right there… Goldberg’s gonna screw Lashley. That’s exactly what’s gonna happen.”

Vince Russo expects Bobby Lashley to face Goldberg again after Big E rematch

Bobby Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on Goldberg’s son, Gage, after defeating the WWE Hall of Famer via referee stoppage at WWE SummerSlam last month.

WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia on October 21 for the WWE Crown Jewel event. If Goldberg prevents Lashley from recapturing the WWE Championship from Big E, Vince Russo believes Goldberg vs. Lashley could happen in Saudi Arabia.

“That will get them into Saudi, Big E still has the title, because Big E can’t beat Lashley again,” Russo added. “You beat Big E, he’s dead… what a waste of time. Goldberg’s gonna come down - that’s where he’s gonna get his revenge. He is gonna cause him [Lashley] to lose and then they’ll go to Saudi.”

WWE usually holds two major shows per year in Saudi Arabia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE has not visited the country since the WWE Super ShowDown event in February 2020.

