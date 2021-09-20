"You're going to remember the losses" - Vince Russo questions WWE's world title pushes (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE Superstars need to gain more momentum before winning World Championships.

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship for the first time in 2020 despite failing to win any of his eight pay-per-view matches in 2019. Last week, Big E became the latest first-time WWE Champion when he successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, often speaks on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo about WWE’s 50-50 booking logic. In the latest episode, he told Dr. Chris Featherstone that building momentum is the key to creating believable world champions.

“If you have somebody winning and not losing for a year [referring to Universal Champion Roman Reigns], then you might start forgetting what happened prior. But if it’s only like three months or six months, I mean, anything less than that, you’re going to remember the losses. I don’t know, bro, maybe you could help me, you’re the psychologist here. I don’t know if it’s something about not being invested in somebody 100 percent and not getting behind somebody 100 percent because you know at any given time they can lose,” Russo said.

Watch the video above to hear more of Vince Russo's thoughts on WWE World Champions who have a history of losing matches. He also explained the difference between WWE's recent title winners and the likes of Bruno Sammartino and Hulk Hogan.

Vince Russo thinks WWE can learn from boxing

George Foreman, Joe Frazier, and Muhammad Ali are considered to be three of the greatest boxers of all time. All three men won at least 85 percent of their career fights.

Moving forward, Vince Russo thinks WWE needs more superstars who can build up high win ratios en route to becoming World Champions:

“Bro, I’m talking about now, 60 years after the fact, I could still tell you about Muhammad Ali, I could still tell you about Joe Frazier, I could still tell you about George Foreman. Why can I tell you about all these great boxers, bro? Because they lost very few fights. They were like 31 [wins] and two [losses] or 40 [wins] and three [losses]. They won almost every fight and when they lost it was a big deal,” Russo added.

According to Cagematch.net, WWE Champion Big E has won 57.1% of his televised WWE matches. By contrast, Universal Champion Roman Reigns has won 69.2% of his matches on WWE television.

