"This was the Viper" - Wrestling veteran lambasts WWE for ruining Randy Orton (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has recently criticized WWE for booking Randy Orton in comedic segments.

The former WWE writer was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW where he reviewed the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. He was particularly critical of the spelling bee segment on RAW featuring RK-Bro and Alpha Academy.

Russo bashed WWE for putting Randy Orton in comedy acts with Riddle. He also recalled the time when Randy was "The Viper" and would be a vicious competitor in the ring, handing out RKOs to his adversaries. Vince Russo suggested that Orton's character was suffering by being a part of comedic skits on WWE TV.

"I just hate seeing Orton in this light. It's so wrong. Bro, it's like I said. You've got wrestlers that you can put in comedy scenes. I just do not think he should be the one. This was the guy that was RKO-ing everybody. This was the Viper. What happened that you want to all of a sudden make him be a comedy act? If there was a story that goes with it, I'm fine with it. But there's no story here. So the guy has literally changed his personality and I don't know why," Russo said.

Randy Orton and Riddle won a spelling bee on RAW

This week on RAW, Alpha Academy’s Academic Challenge to RK-Bro manifested in the form of a spelling bee. A miscommunication led to the current RAW tag champs losing the spelling bee.

The Viper then challenged Gable to a singles showdown and the two duked it out in the ring. In the closing stages of the match, Randy Orton planted Gable with an RKO to pick up the win. Riddle also attacked Otis with his scooter and finally declared that next week’s challenge would be in the form of a scooter race.

