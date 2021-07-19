"Lashley beats Goldberg, yawn, yawn, yawn, who's next?" - Vince Russo reacts to WWE SummerSlam rumor (Exclusive)

Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo does not believe Bill Goldberg should challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp recently reported that Lashley vs. Goldberg is due to take place at WWE SummerSlam on August 21. Russo, who wrote for Goldberg on WCW, gave his opinions on modern-day WWE topics on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo series with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

On the latest episode, Russo praised Goldberg for staying in shape at 54 years of age. He also explained why he is not keen on the idea of the WWE Hall of Famer losing another high-profile match.

“I’ve gotta give this guy credit, man,” Russo said. “He does keep himself in excellent shape. Every time he comes back, when he cuts those promos, he’s got the fire. He didn’t lose any of that. But, like you said, Chris, if this guy is gonna be our guest jobber [loser] every six months, that’s not Goldberg’s fault, but you’ve turned it into a situation where, ‘Okay, bro, Lashley beats Goldberg, yawn, yawn, yawn, who’s next?’”

Vince Russo would have booked Goldberg differently in 2017

Brock Lesnar defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 33

Following a 12-year absence from WWE, Goldberg produced a major upset by defeating Brock Lesnar in 86 seconds at Survivor Series 2016. The storyline, which resulted in Lesnar winning a rematch at WrestleMania 33, largely revolved around Goldberg wanting his son to view him as a superhero.

Vince Russo believes Goldberg should have been presented differently after losing the Universal Championship to Lesnar.

“You could have played off of that [Goldberg losing] and then, bro, you see the intense training coming back, you see him going back to Georgia, you know what I’m saying?” Russo added. “Nothing, we get nothing, we get zero. That’s why now it’s like, ‘Okay, bro, they gotta give Lashley another win.’ I mean, at some point, Chris, there has to be more effort on their [WWE's] part.”

Goldberg’s current WWE deal allows him to compete in two matches per year. His first match in 2021 ended in defeat against then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.

