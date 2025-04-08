Vince Russo reacts to controversy between Booker T and current AEW star (Exclusive)

Booker T recently found himself in a controversy with a current AEW star. For those unaware, the WWE Hall of Famer had some not-so-pleasant exchanges with Swerve Strickland in the aftermath of the latter's interview with VladTV.
The controversy escalated with an F bomb from Swerve on Booker after AEW Dynasty went off the air this past Sunday. Vince Russo offered his take on the situation during a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.
"Chris, you know me, man. I am old school Italian. The disrespect of younger talent towards older talent, I can't handle it. I can't handle it even once. Even if Booker was out of line and said some stuff to piss Swerve off... Bro, you got to bite your tongue, man. There's no respect of those anymore that have been there and done that before you. It's out the window, and I can't stand it, bro." [37:33 onwards]
Russo agreed with Dr. Chris Featherstone that Swerve Strickland's most recent comments about the former multi-time WWE Champion risked the possibility of forging a student-mentor relationship with Booker T.
"Absolutely. That's what I said. I said the same thing, Chris. Talk to him before you drop the F bomb. And then tell him, bro, this is what I want to do. You know what I'm saying? Have a conversation, but still use the angle. People aren't gonna know." [38:29 onwards]
Booker T's close associate responded to Swerve Strickland's massive dig at AEW Dynasty. Fans can check out the comment here.
