"That looked 100 percent real to me" - Vince Russo on the hardest-hitting WWE match of the last eight years (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy legitimately beat each other up during their memorable matches on WWE RAW.

Black picked up victories over Murphy on the December 30, 2019 and January 13, 2020 episodes of RAW after previously defeating him at TLC 2019. The series of matches drew high praise from fans at the time.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said he has watched every RAW episode over the last eight years. Looking back, he cannot think of a more hard-hitting match than Black vs. Murphy.

“I could tell you without a shadow of a doubt, in those eight years, that match that he [Murphy] and Aleister Black had on RAW… bro, that looked 100 percent real to me," said Russo. "I have not seen any match on any company that has come close.” [2:28-2:52]

Russo recently said he would support Shane McMahon if he ever decides to launch his own wrestling promotion. In the video above, he lists some free-agent signings who could offer a lot to a new company.

Vince Russo questions WWE’s booking of Buddy Murphy

In 2020, WWE received criticism after booking Buddy Murphy in a romance storyline with Aalyah Mysterio. Many fans disliked the story due to the age gap between Murphy, then 32, and Rey Mysterio’s 19-year-old daughter.

Vince Russo added that the company failed to capitalize on the widespread praise that Murphy received after his matches against Aleister Black:

“That wasn’t flip-flop – that was two guys beating the snot out of each other, bro," Russo continued. "And oh my God, they put him in such a horrific storyline with the Mysterios.” [2:52-3:07]

WWE released Black and Murphy from their contracts in 2021. Black is now known as Malakai Black in AEW, while Murphy (now known as Buddy Matthews) remains a free agent at the time of writing.

