"She went right through me" - Vince Russo recalls an incident of being tackled by a Hall of Famer who seemingly wanted to "kill" Sunny (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recalled a backstage incident involving him, Luna Vachon, and Sunny.

Over the course of her career, Luna wrestled in WWE, ECW, and even appeared briefly in WCW. She was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame in 2019 as a Legacy Inductee.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo recalled an incident of Luna and Sunny going off on each other verbally. While Russo tried to protect Sunny, he was tackled by Luna who seemingly went "right through" him in the scuffle:

"Do you know that Luna took me down once? Bro, we were at a building and it's somewhere in the back and Luna is verbally it to Sunny and like I'm the only one there and Sunny is firing back at Luna like an idiot. And I'm like, 'She's going to kill you.' So, she's firing back to Luna, I know Luna is going to kill Sunny, there's no one else around. So bro, I've got to go over there and I've got to try to put Sunny put behind me because I know Luna is going to kill her. Bro, she went right through me, I mean, right through me to get to Sunny, bro. That's believable." said Vince Russo [50:00-51:03]

Vince Russo further named some of the strongest female wrestlers

In continuation of the same conversation, Vince Russo claimed that TNA veteran Velvet Sky is one of the toughest women in all of professional wrestling.

He also added that former WWE Women's Champion, Lisa Marie, is another wrestler who falls under the same category:

"Bro the beautiful people, Velvet Sky, Velvet is tough. Yes, she's legit, she's tough, they're tough. Lisa Marie, oh my gosh, come on." added Russo [51:15-51:30]

Meanwhile, Velvet is a former two-time TNA Knockouts Women's Champion and one of the biggest names in TNA's Knockouts Division history.

