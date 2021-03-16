"I knew I could write anything!" - Former WWE writer recalls scripting controversial DX angle [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has opened up on the writing process behind a controversial angle that involved D-Generation X, WWE and WCW.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo - the show where Vince Russo explains how he would book current WWE storylines - the former WWE writer went into detail on the DX/WCW invasion angle.

Russo also said that because of the talent around him and the money involved, he knew he could "write anything." This mindset prompted the writer to include a rocket launcher in the segment where DX famously invaded a live WCW show.

"A lot of people try to point to (the fact that) I worked at the three companies, but I was only “successful” at the WWE because Vince was the editor. The reason I was most successful at the WWE was because with production and with TV and with Kevin Dunn and with Jim Johnston and with David Sahadi and with millions and millions of dollars and the right people, I knew I could write anything! And it would look like a million bucks!"

"So as a writer I could write anything and I knew it would happen. I’ll never forget when we did the invasion of WCW. I’m sitting there with Ed Farrara and we’re plotting this out, and I literally wrote “Triple H drives a rocket launcher up to the building," and I’m cracking up! I’m saying to Ed, “Bro, there’s no way they’re going to find a rocket launcher.” I show up at the building and there’s a rocket launcher!"

The DX invasion of WCW was a legendary moment in WWE history. It remains one of the highlights of the Monday Night War between WWF RAW and WCW Monday Nitro. At one point in time, Russo's creativity was a leading factor in WWE's ability to take the decisive advantage in this battle for ratings supremacy.

Vince Russo says AEW's ring explosion would have worked in WWE

AEW Revolution

On the topic of having a seemingly endless budget to work with during his time as WWE's head writer, Vince Russo also briefly shared his thoughts AEW's recent pay-per-view, Revolution.

"The exploding sparkler scene in AEW. You’re writing that for WWE, somehow, some way, that ring is exploding!"

Bad Bunny just got more pyro than AEW’s explosion at Revolution. 😂😂😂#wweraw — The Tribal GOAT🤙 (@Tribal_GOAT) March 16, 2021

Russo suggested that WWE could have executed the explosive ending to the pay-per-view. In real life, AEW Revolution ended with the disappointing scene in which Eddie Kingston collapsed onto Jon Moxley ahead of the failed explosion.

If any quotes from this clip are used please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.