"We're dead" - Vince Russo recalls the time he wanted to work for WCW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently stated that the nWo storyline inspired him to head from WWE to WCW in the 1990s.

In 1996, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumped ship to WCW and appeared on Nitro as The Outsiders. This sent shockwaves around the wrestling world and eventually led to the creation of one of the most famous factions in the history of pro wrestling — the New World Order.

Vince Russo was on The Bro Show this week with Diamond Dallas Page. The former WWE head writer recalled the time Hogan joined the nWo, and how he felt that WCW would run WWE out of business. Russo also disclosed that he had a conversation with Eric Bischoff about working at WCW:

"I was writing at the time and I remember bro, when Hogan joined the nWo, I was at [Bruce] Prichard's house. I said to myself, I didn't want to say it to Bruce becuase you can't say these things out loud. I was like, 'We're dead.' Bro, one thousand percent I was inspired by the nWo. I wanted to work at WCW. I had a conversation with Eric [Bischoff] about working there because that's how the business needed to evolve." [from 18:50 onward]

Vince Russo also shared how the "Suck it" catchphrase started

Russo also spoke about his time in WWE working with D-Generation X:

"Bro, I'll give credit where credit is due. I love those guys from DX. I mean, I was there from the start with those guys. I even remember how the 'Suck it' started. Believe it or not, it was just a regular RAW and Shawn Michaels came down to the ring. He was doing the crotch chop and he was mouthing, 'Suck it, suck it, suck it.' And he came back and I'm like, bro, that's it." [from 18:10 onward]

At that exact moment, Vince Russo thought even Shawn Michaels did not realize that "Suck it" would become a famous catchphrase moving forward.

