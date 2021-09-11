"I personally reached out to Vince McMahon" - Vince Russo is willing to help WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has revealed that he personally reached out to Vince McMahon to offer his services to WWE.

Russo worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s during a time when the company drew its highest-ever television ratings. The 60-year-old currently reviews Monday Night RAW every week with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW show.

Speaking on his Writing With Russo series on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel, the veteran writer said he recently filmed content for the WWE Network. He also commented on his recent interaction with Vince McMahon.

“Bro, I personally reached out to Vince,” Russo said. “I basically said, ‘Bro, I don’t know what I ever did. Obviously I had to do something. You’ve done business with everybody two, three, four, five times, but the head writer who brought you ridiculous ratings… Him? We’re not gonna do business with.’ I said to him, ‘Bro, I have no idea what I did wrong. It must have been very, very, very bad,’ but I said again, ‘I am reaching out to you to offer my services.’”

Watch the video above to hear more from Vince Russo about his offer to Vince McMahon. He also spoke about a possible storyline idea that WWE could use to gain more viewers.

Vince Russo does not want a full-time WWE writing job

Vince Russo clarified that he does not want to rejoin WWE to work in his previous role as a full-time writer.

He is, however, open to speaking one-on-one with Vince McMahon in a consultancy position if the WWE Chairman wants his help.

“If I were somebody else, I would probably be taking great joy in this show [RAW] being so bad.” Vince Russo continued, “But that’s not how I feel. There is something about me that I’m like, ‘I wanna help you guys.’ I don’t want a job. I will never get on a plane. I will never work in that political cesspool again…ever. But I want to help you.”

Bruce Prichard currently oversees the creative development of WWE’s RAW and SmackDown shows in his role as Executive Director. The positions were previously held by Paul Heyman (RAW) and Eric Bischoff (SmackDown).

Also Read

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Kartik Arry