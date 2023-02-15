Former WWE writer Vince Russo has reflected on his backstage interactions with the fans while working for IMPACT Wrestling.

The 62-year-old wrestling veteran has had stints in WWE, WCW, and TNA/IMPACT in a creative role. He also served as an on-screen character and an in-ring competitor in the two latter promotions. He portrayed a heel on TV and even held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship during his time in the defunct promotion.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo commented on how likable heel superstars are today compared to the heels of the past. He then spoke about the time he almost got attacked by fans during his time with IMPACT Wrestling.

"Chris, I swear to God this was not that long ago bro, not that long ago - maybe it was 15 years ago. Chris, obviously I'm a New Yorker through and through. Bro, we used to do those TNA shows from the Nashville Fairgrounds. Chris, I am not lying to you when I would go outside, there were groups of people, guys, wanting to fight me," said Vince Russo.

He continued:

"And I used to say 'Guys, you know that was a show in there, right?' Bro I did that to save my backside. These guys really wanted to hurt me, bro. I'm using that as an example because that's true. That's how it was bro," he added. (1:22:20-1:23:16)

Vince Russo on the lack of character depth on WWE RAW

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion joined the Vince McMahon-led company in the 90s, and went on to become the head writer of the red brand. He is responsible for a lot of the storylines and angles that occurred during the Attitude Era.

A man named Jimmy Campell claimed that RAW would be seven hours long if every character had depth. Vince Russo responded by stating that the show wasn't that long 20 years ago, yet all the characters had depth.

"I gotta address Jimmy Campbell here, 'Unfortunately if they have every character depth RAW would be a 7-hour show.' Was RAW a 7-hour show in the Attitude Era Jimmy? Was RAW seven hours during the Attitude Era? As a matter of fact bro, I believe it was two hours and every character had depth. So you don't need seven hours for a character to have depth bro," said Vince Russo. (1:23:31-1:23:54)

This week's episode of RAW was the go-home show for Elimination Chamber, which is set to take place this Sunday in Montreal.

