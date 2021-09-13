"They know what I did" - Vince Russo discusses his strongest ally currently in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has revealed that Kevin Dunn is one of his strongest allies in Vince McMahon's company.

Dunn has worked for WWE in various television production roles since 1984. The WWE veteran is a member of the company's Board of Directors, while he also serves as Executive Vice President of Television Production.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo described how recently filmed content for a WWE Network show. He added that his relationship with Dunn may have played a part in WWE asking him to film the content.

“Bro, I have a very strong ally at the WWE,” Russo said. “I’ll tell you who that ally is. He was always a big fan of mine. Bro, I was always a big fan of his… Kevin Dunn will never, ever say a bad word about Vince Russo because Kevin Dunn and those guys at the TV department, bro, they know what I did. They know what I did. I know what Kevin did. I know the hard work they did. There was such a respect with me and TV, bro, and I think it’s still there to this day. I think that’s why they contacted me to do this."

Vince Russo on whether Nick Khan would hire him

Worked with @WWE this past Friday on a Project I think for Peacock. Pleasurable experience, all involved were pros and respectable. I really do hope that those who need to see my comments---see them. While I don't want a job, I am always looking to help the Biz in any way I can. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) September 6, 2021

Vince Russo worked as WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s during a time when RAW drew the highest ratings in its 28-year history. He recently told Dr. Chris Featherstone that he is willing to lend his expertise in a one-on-one consultancy role with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Russo stated that he believes WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan would be open to hiring him if he knew about his television ratings history.

“Bro, I honestly think from the moves we’ve seen, Nick Khan is all business,” Russo said. “I can’t believe for one second that Nick Khan would not want to hear out the guy who was the head writer during the time of the [high ratings]... I would be shocked....I’m talking about facts. If Nick Khan is looking at, ‘Well, what the hell happened here between ‘96 and ‘99? What happened here?’”

If WWE rehired him as a consultant, Vince Russo said he would pitch a storyline to turn Vince McMahon’s Mr. McMahon character into a babyface.

