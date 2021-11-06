Vince Russo reveals why WWE won't capitalize on a Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch feud (Exclusive)

Vince Russo isn't convinced that WWE can fully capitalize on a proper feud between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. He revealed the reason during this week's 'Writing with Russo' episode with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

The former head writer explained that current WWE officials are stuck with their old thinking habits and felt the company would 'job out' Charlotte Flair instead of profiting from her apparent heat with Becky Lynch.

"They don't think that way, Chris. They don't know how to do it. All they know is wrestling. So, here's what they know - let's job her out to anybody on her way out. Chris, I'm telling you. They don't know. I don't think Tony Khan knows how to do that stuff. Bro, it's the wrestling bubble. They are so engrained in the bubble, and in the bubble, there is only the wrestling way of doing things until somebody from the outside comes, which is what me and Ed (Ferrara) did," Russo said.

He also stated that people working in the promotion are trapped in their 'wrestling bubble,' overlooking the benefits of letting Flair and Lynch settle their differences on-screen.

Russo said WWE needed someone from outside the wrestling world to bring about a considerable change to its product.

"If you don't have somebody like that, bro, you get everything repeated over and over again. So, they will probably job her out. Let Becky beat her. Let Doudrop get over her. I'm telling you, bro, that's wants going to happen," Russo revealed.

You can watch the full episode of 'Writing with Russo' below:

Vince Russo gives an example to explain Vince McMahon's archaic approach in WWE

Owen @ WrestleNews365 @365Wrestle



The amount of people watching, the tactics used by both companies and the two mad men running them, the internet would have exploded.



Vince McMahon’s Tweets during the 83 weeks would have been amazing 😂



#WWE #WCW Can you imagine if we had Twitter during the Monday Night Wars?The amount of people watching, the tactics used by both companies and the two mad men running them, the internet would have exploded.Vince McMahon’s Tweets during the 83 weeks would have been amazing 😂 Can you imagine if we had Twitter during the Monday Night Wars?The amount of people watching, the tactics used by both companies and the two mad men running them, the internet would have exploded.Vince McMahon’s Tweets during the 83 weeks would have been amazing 😂#WWE #WCW https://t.co/rXZkP6RQeO

Vince Russo expounded on his argument with an example from the Monday Night Wars. Vince McMahon apparently had no clue how WCW surpassed the WWE for a brief period.

He stated McMahon also had an outdated perspective towards wrestling. Meanwhile, Eric Bischoff reaped the rewards for taking a different approach.

"He (Vince McMahon) didn't understand what they were doing right and what he was doing wrong. He wasn't seeing that, and to me, like, the picture was crystal clear. But again, he was in the bubble. He was doing everything right according to wrestling. And I was on the outside, saying, bro, Eric, that's the evolution. Eric's on the right track; that's where it needs to go. He wasn't understanding that bro," added Russo.

With Survivor Series just around the corner, WWE will most likely kickstart a full-blown feud between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, but Vince Russo is not confident the company can do justice to the storyline.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What are your views on Charlotte's current status in WWE? Will Vince McMahon hold her back in the WWE just like he did with Shawn Michaels?

Guess which WWE Superstar is scared of heights? The answer is here.

Edited by Angana Roy