Vince Russo reveals how he would have booked Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin [Exclusive]

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were both kicked out of The Hurt Business ahead of WWE WrestleMania 37. Since then, the former partners have wrestled each other on a number of occasions on WWE RAW.

On the latest episode of Writing With Russo, Vince Russo had an interesting idea for a storyline between Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. The former Hurt Business members have been feuding with each other recently, and Vince Russo pitched a storyline he felt could have been more interesting than what fans have been seeing.

"My story would be Cedric Alexander not respecting Shelton Benjamin, not listening to him," said Russo. "'I don't want your advice, I never wanted your advice, you're old, you're washed up, you're taking up room.' They all say that. I was washed up when all these young kids were coming into TNA. They didn't give a cr*p what I had to say. I was washed up at that point That is very real for a lot of people. I would like to see the old John Wayne... you ain't disrespecting me son, you're going to have to kill me before you disrespect me.

"Then I'll tell you what I'd like to see," Russo continued. "You and I joke all the time about how they're just filling time. You know what, these two are great athletes. Let's see a best of seven series with different matches."

Vince Russo on how his idea for the storyline between Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin would end

Cedric Alexander in WWE

Vince Russo also spoke about how he wanted this storyline between Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to end.

The former WWE writer envisoned the rivals being tied 3-3 heading into the last match, which would be won by Shelton Benjamin. Russo would then have Cedric Alexander admit to Benjamin that he had been correct all along.

"At the end of the day, it's going to be 3-3," Russo explained. "I would have the old guard go over. After that experience I would have Cedric Alexander go, 'He was right, I should have listened to him all along.'"

What do you think of Vince Russo's idea? Sound off in the comments section.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.