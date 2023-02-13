Vince Russo reveals which department he thinks is the "worst" in WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran and ex-WWE writer Vince Russo appeared on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws along with EC3 and Dr. Chris Featherstone. While talking about Vince McMahon and the sale of WWE, Vince Russo vented his frustration over what he thinks Hollywood has done much better than WWE.

You may not be surprised to learn that the ex-head of WWE creative Vince Russo vented about – WWE creative. When talking about how the next owners of WWE have to handle creative, former World Champion and RAW superstar EC3 argued that people in Hollywood may not be able to fully comprehend wrestling storytelling.

Vince Russo disagreed, comparing it to The Avengers and stating that there are probably "thousands" of people in Hollywood more competent than WWE creative:

"There is no doubt in my mind, bro - when you watch The Avengers, these characters are well-defined. When you watch any superhero movie, these characters are well-defined! There is a plot, there is a storyline. There is no doubt in my mind, there are literally thousands of people in Hollywood who could create better characters and storylines than those at the WWE." (6:12-6:45)

He described it as "the worst" and provided a litmus test for how WWE can be cool and hip again:

"We've got the worst at the WWE. When you look at those franchises bro. Tony Stark - bro, these are really thought through. That's what's lacking, and if that ever comes back to the product, bring that back to the product, put it in the real-world type of environment, and now you've got something cool and hip again." (6:46-7:21)

You can watch the full video below:

EC3 echoed Vince Russo's sentiment

EC3 agreed with Russo's sentiment and added that the reason why Marvel was able to take their movies to a mainstream level was because they had a well-defined decade-long plan that involved many movies. He believes this helped establish the value of the stories and characters:

"The reason we had them is because they had a plan and patience, and ten years with 30 movies to be well-defined. They didn't blow it all at once. That's either something they'll absolutely do and understand the value, or they'll do the exact opposite of what they're doing now and keep throwing it out there." (9:13-9:32)

Do you agree with EC3 and Vince Russo? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

