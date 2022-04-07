"Just said your husband was hot" - Ex-WWE veteran reveals honest opinion on female star mentioning Corey Graves in her promo (Exclusive)

On the RAW after WrestleMania 38, Queen Zelina took shots at Carmella by bringing up her husband Corey Graves into the conversation. Vega claimed that it was Mella who cost them their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at the Show of Shows.

At WrestleMania 38, Vega and Carmella were dethroned by Sasha Banks and Naomi. The match also included Natalya & Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that Vega simply complimented Carmella's husband, Corey Graves. On the RAW after 'Mania 38, Queen Zelina said that Graves is a fool for marrying Mella. Russo gave his opinion on the angle by stating:

"We gotta really look at how every single one of these feuds are developing, this is developing by Zelina Vega saying, 'Oh, your husband's fine looking.' Well you just kind of paid me a compliment, so why am I attacking you? The answer should be, 'You're damn right he is fine looking and you're never going to get a piece of that.' I mean, she just complimented your husband, why are you fighting her bro? She just said your husband was hot, that was the angle." (46:30 – 51:20)

Corey Graves recently admitted that he wouldn't trade his current role in WWE for a potential in-ring return

Corey Graves was an active in-ring competitor from 2011 to 2014. He was forced to retire due to concussion issues and eventually transitioned into the commentator role.

However, according to rumors, Graves had been medically cleared for an in-ring return. While speaking to The Athletic, Graves provided an update on possibly competing again, as he said:

“Three years ago, I might have had a different answer. But I have grown so confident and comfortable in this new role that I’m in, I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

The former NXT star is currently working as a commentator on the red brand of Monday Night RAW.

