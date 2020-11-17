Roman Reigns' heel turn earlier this year has changed the landscape of WWE and SmackDown, in a way. There are a number of mouth-watering feuds that The Tribal Chief can have now that he is a bad guy on WWE television. His heel turn has also helped bring to the limelight his cousin and WWE Superstar Jey Uso, who was for a long time considered to be just a tag team specialist.

Vince Russo on Jey Uso being the best character in WWE at the moment

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was a recent guest on Konnan's Keepin it 100 podcast where they spoke about the November 6th episode of SmackDown and a segment featuring Kevin Owens and Jey Uso. Owens had joked to Uso about some things which angered Reigns when he found out about it later.

Russo spoke about the segment and how Jey Uso is knocking it out of the park on SmackDown with his new character.

"I've always liked the dude (Roman Reigns), bro, and I've always felt that he's been handcuffed and held back. I think Jey Uso has been arguably the best character in the entire company. Because I never thought that they could ever make me care about anybody ever again. I cared about Jey Uso when he was going through that... let's be honest, that was all Jey Uso - that ain't Vince McMahon, that ain't Paul Heyman, that ain't Bruce Prichard. That's Uso allowing him to go out there and show off his acting chops and the guy knocked it out of the park, and that's why it was good."

Jey Uso aligned with Roman Reigns after having two matches with him on two pay-per-views. First, he faced the Universal Champion at Clash of Champions where he lost after his brother Jimmy Uso threw in the towel. Jey Uso faced off against The Tribal Chief once again at Hell in a Cell in an "I Quit" match. He lost once again and had to listen to whatever Reigns told him to do. He completely turned heel when he attacked Daniel Bryan after a match on SmackDown.

Jey Uso will be a part of the men's SmackDown team at Survivor Series, while Roman Reigns will face off against the new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at this weekend's pay-per-view.

