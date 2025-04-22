Vince Russo reveals what is making him want to stop watching WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is admittedly not a fan of today's WWE product. The former WCW Champion has finally revealed what is making him want to stop watching the company's weekly television programming.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo said live crowds at WWE shows were the reason he didn't want to watch the product.

"Chris I swear, a lot of people, years and years and years and years ago when NXT was at Full Sail... Vince you got to watch NXT, Vince you got to watch NXT. I watched NXT when Charlotte was on there and Becky was on there and Sasha and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. I watched that. Chris I stopped watching because the crowd was so obnoxious. I could not."

He continued that this was also the case with the current WWE product.

"We're getting that with the WWE now. That's what it's turning in. The crowd is starting to make you turn this off and they're promoting it and they keep promoting it and they keep promoting it and I don't know why are you promoting something that is totally scr*wing up your storylines? It is totally scr*wing you up. It's confusing. Nothing makes sense and you continue to go down the same path." [From 29:06 onwards]

Crowd reactions have been an integral part of wrestling programming since pro wrestling became a thing. Fans getting behind a certain superstar can do wonders for their career, the biggest example of which in current times has been Jey Uso. However, fans have also been blamed for disrupting programming and often taking matters into their own hands when certain programmes or segments don't go their way.

