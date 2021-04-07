Vince Russo reveals why MMA legend was never WWE Champion

Vince Russo was recently asked whether MMA legend Ken Shamrock was someone who had the potential to be a world champion in WWE.

Vince Russo is a former writer for WWE, WCW and IMPACT Wrestling. He also won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at one point in his career.

Vince Russo was recently interviewed by The Hannibal TV on YouTube. The former WWE writer was asked about Ken Shamrock and whether he felt that Shamrock was someone who could have been a world champion.

Russo said that he was personally a big fan of Shamrock and noted Shamrock's role in The Rock's career. Russo also revealed how "contractual problems" prevented Shamrock from getting a truly big push:

"Absolutely. 100%. I loved Ken. Bro, I never saw anybody in MMA or a UFC fighter pick up wrestling as quickly as Ken did. Now I know Ken was doing some wrestling but he was a pro from day one. There were a lot of contractual problems going on, there was a lot of that going on that kind of prevented his push but I've always been a big fan of Ken's. Absolutely. 100%. I say this all the time, Rock would not have gotten to where he got had it not been for those early matches with Ken Shamrock. It was the same with Savio Vega and Austin. Shamrock played a huge role in the career of The Rock and yeah, I think he would have been a great champion."

Ken Shamrock's WWE career

Ken Shamrock made his WWE debut in early 1997, billed as 'The Most Dangerous Man in the World'. He went on to referee the submission match between Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13 the following month.

Although Shamrock's WWE career was pretty short, with him leaving in 1999 to focus on MMA, he had a number of memorable matches and feuds. He was also part of Vince McMahon's faction The Corporation, later joining The Union to take on the Corporate Ministry.

