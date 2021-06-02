Vince Russo reveals why Seven was removed from WCW television [Exclusive]

Former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo recently opened up about the Seven character's brief time in WCW.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Vince Russo revealed an interesting story from his stint with WCW. It had to do with the controversial and short-lived Seven character portrayed by Dustin Rhodes.

After a couple of vignettes aired, Dustin Rhodes made his debut as Seven, cut a promo and the character was never seen again. Vince Russo explained what happened:

When I went to WCW, I adopted the Seven character. Now, Seven was Dustin [Rhodes] and that was a creation of Dusty Rhodes. He came up with Seven. I walked into WCW and they were doing the Seven character. When it came to Dusty and Dustin, I respected what they were doing before I got there. So I'm going to go along with Seven, no problem, I'm going to go along with this. They cut vignettes and if you remember, there were children involved in these vignettes. I remember a window and all that stuff. Standards and practises pulled it. Dustin to this day, thinks I put the kibosh on it. No bro, I did not put the kibosh on it. I told you a million times, standards and practises put the kibosh. So now, we're in no man's land. The only thing I could do that that point was... Dustin went out there as the character and he cut a shoot promo.

A quick look at Vince Russo's career in pro wrestling

Vince Russo hosted his own radio show in New York in the early 90s, talking about pro wrestling. Linda McMahon then hired him as a writer for WWF magazine. Russo worked his way up the ladder to eventually become head writer in 1997.

He was in the creative team during some of WWE's most successful years before moving to WCW in late 1999. He later worked in creative for TNA Wrestling after WWE bought WCW in 2001. Russo would work on and off with TNA Wrestling for over a decade before leaving in 2014.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.