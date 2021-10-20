“All I was saying to myself is that somebody’s going to get hurt”- WWE veteran reveals his thoughts on Bianca Belair's braid (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the match between Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair on RAW.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the WWE veteran praised both superstars for leaving it all in the ring. However, he was critical of The EST of WWE's braid and was worried it could hurt her:

"Bro, when we get to Charlotte and Bianca Belair. First of all, I want to say this, these girls killed each other out there. I'll never take that away. These girls worked hard but I'm looking at exactly what I was saying last week. Bianca Belair climbs to the top rope, and all Charlotte has to do is grab that braid and yank her, she could kill her like she could break her neck. That's all she would have to do while she's up there. I'm watching this throughout the entire match like I'm watching this braid get in the way and as I said, all Charlotte has to do is step on it with one foot and all. I don't get the whole thing. These girls worked extremely hard, they put it all out there, but I'm telling you bro, all I was saying to myself is that somebody's going to get hurt," Vince Russo said.

Vince Russo said Bianca Belair's braid should be used by heels to their advantage

Elaborating further on the issue, Russo critiqued the fact that heels are not using Bianca Belair's hair to gain an advantage over her.

He compared it to back in the day when heels used to pull Bruno Sammartino's body hair to gain an upper hand:

"When Bianca Belair is selling, I'm saying drag her to the rope, tie her hair in a knot to the rope, and beat the crap out of her. That's what you would do, but I guess not. Bro, heels used to pull the hair on Bruno Sammartino's chest. Can you imagine what those heels would be doing with this thing? They used to pull Bruno's hair on his chest and his back. Can you imagine what they would be doing with this thing?" Russo questioned.

Bianca Belair will be competing against Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks at Crown Jewel in an attempt to reclaim her SmackDown Women's championship. Considering that she has now moved on to RAW, it would be interesting to see if The EST of WWE will be victorious at the Saudi show.

