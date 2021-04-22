Vince Russo reveals Vince McMahon's favourite word [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about Vince McMahon and some of the recent business decisions that he has made. Russo also revealed an interesting tidbit saying that the word 'bravado' is McMahon's favorite and he likes to throw it around.

Speaking about poor booking decisions on RAW, Russo slammed WWE for not having momentum and criticized the 50-50 booking for most superstars. It has been reported that Vince McMahon often tears up the script for RAW just hours ahead of the show and re-writes it from scratch.

SportsKeeda's Dr Chris Featherstone spoke to Vince Russo on Legion of RAW. The two men discussed the dwindling ratings of Monday Night RAW and tried to ascertain the cause. Featherstone said it is unbelievable how Vince McMahon is okay with falling numbers when he is known to be someone who likes to win at all times. Vince Russo responded by revealing that bravado is McMahon's go-to word.

Russo said:

''Bro, bravado. Bravado was his favourite word. Bravado. That was his go to word."

Vince Russo on why Vince McMahon is comfortable with the current ratings

Dr Chris Featherstone stated that WWE should have a target for consistent ratings. It is surprising that they are okay with the current low ratings. Vince Russo stated that the reason for this could be that Vince McMahon is content after hitting a certain money mark in his life. He says that maybe after becoming a billionaire it doesn't matter anymore.

Russo said:

Advertisement

''Unless it's a thing where you hit a certain money mark and after that nothing... we may never know this in our life, but maybe once you become a billionaire and then all of a sudden it doesn't matter."

Vince Russo was WWE's lead writer for much of the Attitude Era. The Attitude Era led the company to draw its highest ratings during the late '90s and very early noughties. Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo also discussed multiple storylines on RAW.