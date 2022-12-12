Vince Russo reveals why WWE is "50 years behind" everybody (Exclusive)

Vince Russo is a former Head Writer of WWE. On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, he was highly critical of the company's treatment of superstars of different races, particularly black wrestlers. He explained how WWE is 50 years behind everybody.

This isn't the first time that WWE has been criticized for being decades behind. While the company hyped up the Women's Evolution, many fans pointed out that sports like tennis were over 50 years ahead in the treatment of women, while even MMA had females headlining major cards for years at that point. It was only in 2015-2016 that WWE began to seriously push women on the main roster.

On that note, Vince Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone that WWE failed to authentically portray superstars of various races. He stated that the show would be far more realistic if there was a genuine attempt at portraying superstars of different races. He also said that WWE is 50 years behind everybody:

"Do you know how much more realistic the show would be if they really portrayed who they were? The culture, the history. That's why I always say that WWE is like 50 years behind everybody." (4:26-4:50)

You can watch the full video below:

Has WWE's recent treatment of black wrestlers been enough to steer away Vince Russo's criticism?

Adnan 🇦🇷 @AdnanAhmadxD

@WWEBigE



Big E winning the WWE title made me so happy, waiting for your return champ. Big E winning the WWE title made me so happy, waiting for your return champ.@WWEBigE https://t.co/HseaRQfuzQ

It seems clear that Vince Russo is still not convinced that WWE is doing justice to black wrestlers and superstars of other races. He expressed his frustration with the portrayals of The New Day, Street Profits and Los Lotharios, describing all three tag teams as stereotypical.

However, some might hit back at Russo's opinion as there has been an objective improvement in the treatment of black wrestlers. The fact that we have seen three black WWE Champions since 2019 says a lot about the change, but that in itself isn't enough.

What can WWE do to continue to improve the portrayal of wrestlers of different races? Voice your honest thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes