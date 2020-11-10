Vince Russo reveals how WWE should book Riddle with Stephanie McMahon

Riddle, the wrestler formerly known as Matt Riddle before WWE changed his name, has not had the best run on the main roster, until recently. On the latest episode of the Legion of RAW, Vince Russo talked to Dr. Chris Featherstone about how Riddle should be booked by WWE.

Riddle became a part of the WWE Survivor Series RAW team for the men's elimination tag team match. However, before this, Riddle has lost a lot of matches and has not had a consistent push on the main roster.

Vince Russo on WWE's booking of Riddle

The conversation between Vince Russo and Chris Featherstone about Riddle needing a change in his character can be seen below. Vince Russo brought up Riddle's booking and mentioned he had the perfect character for a heel, and how he would work with Stephanie McMahon and the rest of the McMahon family.

Vince Russo: "I think his stuff was a shoot, like his exchange with Goldberg, then he had an exchange with someone else, and then he p**sed someone else off..."

Chris Featherstone: "Yeah, Jericho, Lesnar, Booker T (laughs)"

Vince Russo: "Yeah! That's the gimmick! The gimmick is that this guy doesn't care what he says to anybody. And bro, that's kind of interesting because the guy is an MMA fighter. So can he back up what he says to a Goldberg, or what he says to Brock Lesnar? Because the guy seems cocky and confident like he can! To me bro, that's the character. But you look at this guy and he just stinks. Arrogant, cocky, brash, and you just make him a babyface?"

"I would have went with that bro. This guy does not care what he says to Vince McMahon! That's how you make that guy bro, not giving a c**p what he says to the McMahon family, making a pass at Stephanie. Whatever the situation is, that's how you make the guy!"

Riddle's new name on the site

WWE recently changed Riddle's name from Matt Riddle, and it has been put up on their website as well.