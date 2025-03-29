Vince Russo reveals what WWE needs to do after WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

WWE WrestleMania 41 is almost upon us. The Showcase of the Immortals will go down on April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas. The company has already confirmed a couple of matches for the show.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo was asked whether the company should bring him back as a writer and how the company should book storylines after WWE WrestleMania.

"No, absolutely not. You know what they need to do? They need to freaking blow it up and start over and start from scratch. And you know what? Maybe they need to go back and watch the Attitude Era, Mac, and remember what brought them to the dance. What was the formula where we were able to get all these new viewers that never watched wrestling before? Maybe we need to go study those tapes and get back to the absolute basics of what we did back then." [From 25:39 onwards]

Elsewhere on the podcast, Russo pointed out a major error from the Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton promo segment on SmackDown before praising Drew McIntyre for how he handled the London fans.

Speaking of Rhodes, The American Nightmare will once again confront John Cena next week in London before they take on each other at WWE WrestleMania for the Undisputed WWE Title.

