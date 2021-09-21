"SmackDown up, RAW flat on the ground" – former WWE writer reviews Roman Reigns' performance on RAW (Exclusive)

In the latest episode of Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo, discussed Roman Reigns' appearance on RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Russo discussed how WWE subtly put SmackDown over on RAW this week. Russo mentioned that the USA Network was not happy with RAW over the past few weeks, and getting Roman was a way to pacify the executives at the network.

“Bro, what's the final picture? The final picture on the show is SmackDown slaying RAW. That’s how they get over. That’s how they get over on the USA Network.”

However, Russo added that WWE were smart in their booking decisions by ending the show with Roman on top, signifying a victory for SmackDown over RAW. Russo suggested it may have been Vince McMahon or Bruce Prichard's idea.

“USA Network gets run over by a truck and they don't even know what hit them. They're still excited that Roman Reigns was on the show. Bro, they made it clear, the last picture that you saw was SmackDown up, RAW flat on the ground. I look at stuff like that and unless you know and understand the business, that will go right past you. That's Vince, Bruce. That's that mindset bro, in a nutshell.”

Roman Reigns had a dominant showing on RAW

Russo pointed out that Roman won twice on the show: once during the tag team match by pinning Xavier Woods, and again in the main event. Roman exercised complete domination over the top stars of the red brand.

During the tag team match, Bobby Lashley laid waste to Big E at ringside while The Tribal Chief used the distraction to land a spear on Woods and claim the win. However, Roman was also the victim of a spear from Lashley after the match.

This set the stage for a triple threat match for the main event featuring Roman, Lashley, and Big E. During the final stages of the match, Lashley brutalized Big E with several vicious chair shots. Reigns took the opportunity to hit a big-time spear on Lashley and win the match.

