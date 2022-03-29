"So why am I watching WrestleMania?" - Wrestling veteran slams booking for Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has slammed the company for putting over Rey Mysterio in a singles matchup against The Miz on RAW.

This week, The Miz and Logan Paul continued with their insults as the latter came out wearing Rey's mask and dubbed himself The Greatest Luchador, Lucha Logan. The Mysterios took this personally and mounted an attack on the tandem. This led to Dominik being ejected from ringside while his father battled The A-Lister in a singles matchup.

Vince Russo was on this week's episode of Legion of RAW to review the red brand's go-home show before WrestleMania 38. He was surprised that the babyfaces of the feud were winning matches ahead of the big showdown.

According to Russo, The Mysterios' frequent in-ring triumphs over The A-Lister did not create a significant conflict for the babyfaces at WrestleMania, thereby decreasing any interest in the feud's conclusion:

"Here's what's worse - the babies (babyfaces) are up. The babies are up in every one of these. So why am I watching WrestleMania? Here the babies were up, the heels were down." (from 27:53 onwards)

Vince Russo ridiculed Dominik Mysterio's missed kick against The Miz

In the match's aftermath, Dominik returned to the ring. The Mysterios then mounted a 2-on-1 attack on Logan Paul and, moments later, his ally. While the internet sensation escaped, The A-Lister got a double 619 from the father-son duo.

Vince Russo pointed out that Dominik completely missed The Miz with a kick just before the double 619. The former WWE writer also reprimanded The A-Lister for selling the botched kick:

"The worst (botch) tonight was that Dominik completely missed a (kick). And Miz still took a bump. Bro, you can't take that bump. What are you doing bro? You can't do that." (from 28:30 onwards)

The Miz and Logan Paul look to humiliate The Mysterios at WrestleMania on Saturday, April 2, at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Could The A-Lister's recent losses mean that higher-ups will book his team to win at The Show of Shows? Sound off below!

