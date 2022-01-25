"Who are we going to put her with?" - former WWE writer suggest new opponent for Rhea Ripley (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Rhea Ripley is money for the company.

Russo was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The wrestling veteran reviewed the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before the Royal Rumble and shared his thoughts on the show.

Vince Russo was particularly impressed by the Nightmare, Ripley. However, he pointed out that WWE did not have anyone else on their roster that could work with Rhea to elevate her.

He also mentioned that WWE might be working towards a Rhea vs. Doudrop matchup in the future, but that would fail to capture the attention of casual fans.

Here's what Russo had to say about Ripley:

"Bro, let's be honest, the only one out of these six [Ripley, Nikki, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Tamina, Liv Morgan] that is money is Rhea Ripley. Who are they going to put Rhea Ripley with to elevate her? Who? Doudrop? They're in such a funk bro. I'm just going to drop the ball again. Rhea Ripley vs. Doudrop? How many casual fans will be interested in that? Zero! Zero people will be interested in that," Russo said.

You can watch the full video here:

Nikki A.S.H. attacked Rhea Ripley again

In a prelude to the Royal Rumble, Ripley joined forces with Liv Morgan and 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke to take on the team of one-half of WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Carmella, Tamina, and Nikki A.S.H.

Ripley was at her aggressive best when she made Carmella tap out to win the match for her team.

But as the Nightmare was celebrating with her teammates, her former friend turned enemy Nikki A.S.H. blindsided her and landed a clubbing blow on Ripley.

Nikki then rushed out of the ring before anyone could get their hands on her.

