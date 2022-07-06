"That was never paid off" - Former writer rips the logic in current Ezekiel storyline on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

There were a lot of things about WWE RAW that Vince Russo didn't enjoy this week.

Ezekiel's current storyline with Kevin Owens has been derailed due to KO's absence on WWE RAW for the past two weeks. Many fans feel that Zeke is rather directionless at the moment, waiting for Owens to return.

During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo tore apart the current Ezekiel storyline on WWE RAW, questioning why the angle with Kevin Owens hasn't been paid off yet:

"What's the deal with Kevin? Is Kevin Owens hurt? So Kevin Owens just disappears, and Ezekiel loses. So what was the point of bringing Ezekiel back, just to have another body on the roster that can eat up time? For the amount of time this kid was away, and now you bring him back. Owens is forgotten, that was never paid off. There was supposed to be a three-way thing, that was never paid off. And now he's just jobbing to Seth Rollins." [Timestamp: 24:33 - 25:11]

Vince Russo believes winning and losing have no effect on the performer's demeanor on WWE RAW

Russo also spoke about the six-man tag match from WWE RAW last night that featured United States Champion Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits taking on Theory and The Alpha Academy. The former WWE writer went in-depth about what's missing with today's WWE Superstars:

"Whether they win or lose and how they win or lose. It has no effect on them," Vince Russo said. "There's no reaction to it whatsoever. You've got to protect your wrestlers, bro. You've got to protect your characters. And if you're not showing emotion, if you won or you lost like either way, you're basically saying, I don't win, lose, I don't care. That's what you're basically saying. And that's a bad message to send to the audience. (...) These guys, whether they're up or down, nothing ever changes with them, bro." [Timestamp: 28:00 – 29:48]

WWE has received plenty of criticism in recent years about the wins and losses of its talent not having any effect, either on the performer or their booking. It remains to be seen what WWE chooses to do with Ezekiel going forward.

