Vince Russo has given his thoughts on Roman Reigns possibly going one-on-one against Stone Cold Steve Austin in a dream WWE match.

Reigns is expected to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 if he beats Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes and The Rock have been touted as potential WrestleMania opponents for The Tribal Chief, but Russo wants Austin in that role instead.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, the former WWE writer discussed The Texas Rattlesnake's motivation for wrestling again at the age of 58:

"The legacy is very important," Russo said. "He's not gonna do anything to tarnish the legacy, not Steve Austin. He would not be coming back unless he thought he could one thousand percent deliver. No doubt about it. So, if Austin's saying, 'I'm coming back, I wanna come back,' I know he one thousand percent [is ready to come back]." [2:27 – 2:48]

Austin returned to the ring last year to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. The six-time WWE Champion has posted several social media workout videos recently, prompting speculation he could be preparing for WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2.

"If it's me, freaking book him against Reigns, bro!" Russo continued. "I gotta tell you this. Let's be honest, Chris [host Dr. Chris Featherstone], everybody's talking about Rock and Reigns, Rock and Reigns, Rock and Reigns. Okay, bro, you've got the family connection, I get it, I get that." [2:49 – 3:07]

Russo went on to explain why Austin would be a better opponent for Reigns than The Rock:

"Bro, let me tell you something, the money Rock makes in Hollywood, what do you think? That guy's gonna go 100 percent in the ring in the fear of getting hurt and jeopardizing a 10-picture deal for 200 million dollars? No way in the world." [3:08 – 3:30]

Why Vince Russo wants to see Roman Reigns vs. Steve Austin

In the late 1990s, Vince Russo was RAW's head writer when the show drew the highest viewing figures in its 30-year history. The Rock and Steve Austin were two of the biggest stars in the wrestling business at the time.

Due to The Rock's busy movie schedule, Russo thinks Austin will be able to dedicate more time to a storyline with Roman Reigns:

"Austin? Absolutely. That would be Austin's number one priority, bro. He would be one thousand percent in. And if you tell the story, 'Last WrestleMania was 19 years ago,' you tell that story, shoot, I sure as heck wouldn't waste him with Kevin Owens, man." [3:30 – 3:56]

As Russo referenced, Austin had not wrestled for 19 years before his impromptu match against Owens at WrestleMania 38. Prior to that, his last in-ring contest ended in a loss to The Rock at WrestleMania 19.

