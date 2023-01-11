"That would be something" - Ric Flair on 6-time WWE Champion possibly returning at Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently addressed the possibility of seeing Stone Cold Steve Austin compete at the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The Texas Rattlesnake spent about eight years as a regular competitor in the Stamford-based company before announcing his retirement from in-ring competition in 2003. Last year, Austin returned to in-ring action for the first time in 19 years when he defeated Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. Reports now suggest that he could be having another match at WrestleMania 39.

During the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair addressed the possibility of seeing Austin compete in this year's Royal Rumble before heading to WrestleMania. The Nature Boy disclosed that he would be excited to see that happen.

"I never thought about that. That would be something. That would be something. I mean Steve Austin he looks great. He always stays in shape. But it would be very exciting for me personally to see Steve in it," he said. [16:05 - 16:20]

Who could be Stone Cold Steve Austin's opponent at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Over the past few months, several wrestlers have been linked to facing Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, The Rock, and CM Punk.

During an episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager stated that The Texas Rattlesnake should not face any of these performers.

"Throw out The Rock 'cause he's still got movies to make. Throw out Cena, he's still got movies to do. Throw out Roman because he's not beating Roman. Throw out Bray Wyatt because, you know, that don't even match up. CM Punk wouldn't do it, so he has nobody to beat. I don't know who would be a good opponent for him," Mantell said. [5:31 - 5:51]

