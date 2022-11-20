Stone Cold Steve Austin shouldn't face 10-time World Champion at WrestleMania 39, says former WWE manager

Wrestling veteran and former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently addressed the possibility of Stone Cold Steve Austin competing at WrestleMania 39, stating that he should not face a 10-time World Champion.

The Texas Rattlesnake retired from in-ring competition in 2003 after losing his final match against The Rock at WrestleMania 19. However, he made a one-off return to in-ring action earlier this year when he defeated Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. According to recent reports, the 57-year-old might have another match next year at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager addressed Austin's potential opponents at WrestleMania 39, stating that he should not face The Rock.

"Rock's not going to come in and Austin has to win. He's got his hand raised. Rock is such a babyface now, I don't think him winning would get everybody cheering because people like The Rock. That's trying to put two guys, two A-Listers together, nobody wants to see either one of them lose, so no matter who wins, you piss the other half of your audience off." [5:02 - 5:30]

Dutch Mantell feels a WWE star could have a career resurgence after his SmackDown performance. Check out his comments here.

Who could WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin face at WrestleMania 39?

During the same episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former manager discussed the possibility of Stone Cold Steve Austin facing other wrestlers at WrestleMania 39, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and CM Punk.

The 72-year-old believes that the WWE Hall of Famer should not face any of these performers.

"Throw out The Rock 'cause he's still got movies to make. Throw out Cena, he's still got movies to do. Throw out Roman because he's not beating Roman. Throw out Bray Wyatt because, you know, that don't even match up. CM Punk wouldn't do it, so he has nobody to beat. I don't know who would be a good opponent for him," Mantell explained. [5:31 - 5:51]

Check out five potential opponents for Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39 here.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes