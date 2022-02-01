"She didn't draw the first time" - Former WWE personality is not hyped about Ronda Rousey's return (Exclusive)

Ronda Rousey is back in WWE and is on course for a massive push heading into WrestleMania 38. While there is considerable hype around her return, Vince Russo isn't thrilled about the former UFC Champion's comeback as he reminded fans about her first stint with WWE.

While speaking on this week's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE writer argued that Rousey did not pop the television ratings during her previous run in the company. For this reason, he didn't expect her to move the needle this time around either.

"Chris, here's the thing, too. You've got to keep this in mind with Ronda Rousey. Bro, she didn't draw the first time, Chris. This is not the first time. This is the second time. The first time ratings did not go up, Chris. We were still on this decline with or without Ronda Rousey," said Vince Russo. [18:30 - 18:52]

What's next for Ronda Rousey after her Royal Rumble win?

The Rowdy One appeared on this week's RAW and cut a promo directed at the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions. As expected, Becky Lynch interrupted the proceedings and had a war of words with the Royal Rumble winner.

Ronda laid out The Man with a Judo throw and said she would choose her WrestleMania opponent on the next episode of SmackDown.

Reports suggest that Rousey is slated to face Charlotte Flair at the Show of Shows, and the match should get confirmed this coming Friday. Regarding the RAW Women's Championship, Becky Lynch is the favorite to retain the belt against Lita at Elimination Chamber.

The reigning RAW Women's Champion is reportedly in line for a rematch against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. WWE is not expected to change its plans unless something drastic happens between now and its most crucial premium live event of the year.

Are you excited about Rousey's return and the rumored match against Charlotte Flair? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry