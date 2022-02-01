Potential update on which brand Ronda Rousey will wrestle on following return

Ronda Rousey might be a free agent within WWE storylines for the time being, but it reportedly won't last very long.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Rousey is scheduled to be part of the SmackDown brand going forward despite appearing on WWE RAW tonight.

Meltzer also reports that she is expected to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania unless something changes at the last minute.

Will Ronda Rousey work with Shayna Baszler on SmackDown?

On SmackDown before the Royal Rumble, Shayna Baszler made her return to WWE programming, confronting Charlotte Flair and announcing herself in the Women's Rumble match.

Baszler hasn't been seen on SmackDown since December 17, when she lost a very quick match to Naomi. But it doesn't appear that her reemergence is a coincidence.

It's well known that Baszler and Rousey are very good friends and are two members of the Four Horsewomen of MMA. During Rousey's first WWE run, Baszler was down wrestling in the black-and-gold brand of NXT.

By the time Baszler was called up, Rousey had already departed the company in pursuit of becoming a mother. Now that she's back and Baszler is on the main roster, it could be a good opportunity to pair these two women up and change the status quo of the women's division on Friday nights.

Rousey and Baszler had a brief interaction during the Women's Royal Rumble on Saturday night, potentially planting the seeds of an alliance on SmackDown.

What plans does WWE have for Rousey and Baszler on the road to WrestleMania? It appears that we might have the answers to these questions sooner rather than later.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on WWE possibly moving Ronda Rousey to SmackDown? Do you wish they would keep her on RAW to face Becky Lynch instead? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Who would you rather see Ronda Rousey face at WrestleMania? Becky Lynch Charlotte Flair 17 votes so far