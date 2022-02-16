Vince Russo thinks Shane McMahon should recruit 2-time WWE Women’s Champion (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Shane McMahon should hire former WWE Women’s Champion Victoria as a coach if he ever starts his own wrestling company.

McMahon was reportedly “quietly let go” by WWE following his role in booking the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble match. Russo, WWE’s former head writer, reacted to the reports by saying he would support the 52-year-old if he creates a promotion of his own.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo series, Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone fantasy-booked how McMahon’s make-believe company could look. Regarding possible signings, the one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion suggested Victoria’s name:

“I would hire in a heartbeat Lady Victoria." Russo continued, "Without a shadow of a doubt, bro, because she’s respected, she’s no-nonsense, she would push those women to get the absolute best of them without taking anybody’s cr*p. I am a big proponent.” [3:10-3:38]

Vince Russo on WWE failing to recognize Victoria's legacy

Victoria performed for Vince McMahon's company between 2000 and 2009, during which time she won the women’s championship twice. She went on to appear in TNA (now known as IMPACT Wrestling), where Vince Russo worked as a writer.

Russo believes backstage politics are likely to blame for Victoria failing to receive the recognition she deserves:

“We all know that’s based on politics and back-office BS. Bro, I worked with this woman… she’s a leader and you need that type of a figure, and you need somebody that’s gonna be tough, not gonna pamper the talent.” [3:45-4:10]

Victoria lasted seven minutes and 15 seconds in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble before she was eliminated by Shayna Baszler. The 51-year-old has not appeared in any other Royal Rumble matches or RAW Reunion episodes in recent years.

