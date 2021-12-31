"In my last exchange with Vince, that's what I stressed" - WWE urged to produce reality-based TV (Exclusive)

Vince Russo advised Vince McMahon to change WWE's product and produce content rooted in reality during his final meeting with the chairman.

The former WWE writer opened up about their chat on the latest episode of The Bro Show.

Vince Russo recently had a conversation with Vince McMahon, and he tried to convey his honest opinions about present-day WWE. The former WWE writer believes that a realistic presentation could help the company regain the respect of casual wrestling fans.

"In my last exchange with Vince, that's what I stressed. That's what I stressed; you've got to make this real, bro. If you make it real and deal with reality, you're going to win back the respect of the casual viewers that are no longer watching your show," Vince Russo revealed.

"They really need to get back to the reality of the business" - Vince Russo's message to WWE

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso After knowing Vince McMahon for 30 years & having great success w/him during my time at WWE--yesterday he & I had our FINAL EXCHANGE. It's an unfortunate story & sad in many ways, but, Closure is good. Not ready to discuss now, but I will be. Where? ChannelAttitude.com After knowing Vince McMahon for 30 years & having great success w/him during my time at WWE--yesterday he & I had our FINAL EXCHANGE. It's an unfortunate story & sad in many ways, but, Closure is good. Not ready to discuss now, but I will be. Where? ChannelAttitude.com https://t.co/R2jZoclBiD

Vince Russo stated that the WWE could fix the flaws in its weekly shows by simply addressing real-life incidents and events.

The company is currently battling a major COVID-19 outbreak, leaving its creative team short on available talent to book.

Russo explained that WWE could have written RAW around the existing circumstances and made the show a more compelling three-hour experience for viewers:

"I wish, especially the WWE, I wish they would just start producing television reality-based. You know, in other words, Chris, there were so many holes in the show last week. Senior management is not there, we're reading about people having COVID, but that gets totally ignored on TV. Why? Why isn't that the show? Why isn't the show, 'Man, a lot of people scheduled on the show came down with COVID, now they are going to be isolated, we're pretty much putting this together on the fly?' Why isn't that the show? The WWE, bro, they really need to get back to the reality of the business."

Several WWE Superstars were pulled from their scheduled appearances to protect the Day 1 pay-per-view card as a result of the COVID-19 scare.

The promotion has been reluctant to mention the COVID-19 pandemic on its programming, but embracing reality could be a way to get the best out of a grim situation.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's argument for WWE to have a more authentic product? Share your views in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any of the above quotes, give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show.

Seth Rollins has had more than 1 incident with a disorderly fan. Don't believe us? More details here

Edited by Kartik Arry