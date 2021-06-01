Vince Russo's early predictions for WWE WrestleMania 38 [Exclusive]

While reviewing WWE RAW for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo recently gave his early predictions for WrestleMania 38.

Vince Russo was a former head writer for both WWE and WCW during the Monday Night Wars. Russo first joined WWE as a writer for the magazine in the early 90s before working his way up to being head writer in 1997.

Russo left WWE in late 1999 to take up the position of head writer at WCW. Following the buyout of WCW in 2001, Russo almost returned to WWE but ended up joining TNA Wrestling instead.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, writer Vince Russo made three predictions for WrestleMania 38 next year.

"So from now until WrestleMania, you've got 9 to 10 months. They've got three things. This is exactly what they are going to do, bro. This is their go to, they're going to go to Cena, there's supposed to be Cena at SummerSlam. They're going to go to Cena. After that they've got Brock, maybe Brock wins the Rumble and gets [Roman] Reigns. Okay? And after that, they've got The Rock at WrestleMania," said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo says WWE needs to create new stars

Vince Russo also went on to discuss how WWE needed to create new stars. He felt that the company should not rely solely on older Superstars to be at the top of the card. Russo said that if WWE doesn't create new stars, they will have to continue using older Superstars and part-timers at the top of the card following WrestleMania 38 next year.

"Think about this, there's still nobody getting made," added Russo. "Okay, great that will get us through WrestleMania. Then what? Hunter? You'll bring Hunter back out there? Maybe Shawn's got another run in him? By then Edge will be ready for another shot."

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.