"It's just a kiddie scene" - Vince Russo's honest opinion on WWE 24/7 title segments (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently highlighted Reggie's parkour act in WWE, saying it was popular 20 years ago.

The latter won the 24/7 Championship on the July 19, 2021, episode of RAW. Since then, he has defended it by pulling off acrobatic maneuvers to evade any challengers.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why the entire 24/7 title scenario now revolves around something that isn't exactly a new sensation:

"Wasn't that [parkour] like 20 years ago? I mean, that's what this is. That's exactly what this is." Russo continued, "The guy [Reggie] is jumping from golf cart to golf cart. That's exactly what this is. And I'm like, 'Bro, that was over like 20 years ago, no?'"

Reggie was an acrobat for Cirque du Soleil before joining WWE, which would explain why fans get to see his circus-like moves on television every week.

Although there have been quite a few entertaining moments - most of them featuring R-Truth - since the 24/7 title was established in 2019, many feel that the entire scenario has gotten a bit repetitive lately.

The former WWE writer highlighted that such segments specifically cater to younger audiences:

"It's a kiddie scene, bro. It's just a kiddie scene," said Russo.

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed various other topics from the latest Monday Night RAW episode. You can check out their conversation in the video embedded below:

What did Reggie do during this week's WWE RAW?

Drake Maverick, who was an integral part of the 24/7 Championship picture in 2019, returned to the main roster last week. It quickly became evident that he will continue to be a part of the 24/7 title segments moving forward.

During this week's WWE RAW, stars like R-Truth, Akira Tozawa, and Cedric Alexander, among others, chased Reggie backstage in hopes of winning the gold. However, he skillfully dodged his rivals and escaped with the title.

Drake Maverick then appeared backstage and criticized R-Truth and Tozawa for poorly executing their 24/7 Championship chase this week.

