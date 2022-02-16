Vince Russo's honest reaction to WWE reporting over $1 billion in revenue for the first time (Exclusive)

WWE reported over $1 billion in revenue for the first time in the company's history. Vince McMahon spoke about the achievement during the recent Q4 earnings call.

The former WWE writer has always been vocal about his displeasure over the promotion's booking. Russo believes that no amount of money will convince Vince McMahon to alter how talent and storylines are presented on TV.

Vince Russo reacted to WWE's financial success and the chairman's comments on the latest Legion of RAW episode and admitted that he doesn't expect the product to change anytime soon.

"You know, it's funny bro, there was a report today of, you know, the last, third quarter or fourth quarter or conference call or whatever you want to call it,'' Vince Russo stated. ''Vince McMahon (..) said for the first time in the history of the company that they had gone over a billion dollars, and he is talking about all the revenue (...) and continue to make more money, more revenue with international deals, yadda, yadda yadda! Bro, this product ain't going to change. This product has no bearing whatsoever on the billion dollars they are making." [2:48 - 3:30]

I don't even think they have a clue what's on the show: Vince Russo on WWE's international partners

World Wrestling Entertainment has signed several contracts with top media companies worldwide. These deals continue to be the most significant source of income for Vince McMahon and his team.

Vince Russo believes that WWE's international partners probably don't understand the industry, resulting in investment regardless of the quality of the show. Russo feels that Vince McMahon has become so confident about the income that he doesn't mind offering underwhelming episodes every week on RAW.

"Bro, I don't even know if these deals with international partners, I don't even think they have a clue what's on the show—the difference between a good show and a bad show, the number of viewers,'' said Russo. ''I don't know, but you know, Vince seemed pretty confident with all of this money he is making, and bro, there is no reason to put anything on Monday Night other than a live house show. That's it. That's what we are getting. A live house show, that's what it's been for a while now." [3:31 - 4:03]

WWE garners a lot of criticism for its on-screen decisions, but the organization is clearly breaking new ground from a commercial standpoint. Feel free to share your reactions to the story in the comments section below.

