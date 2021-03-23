"Beyond laughable" - Vince Russo savages WWE's booking ahead of WrestleMania [Exclusive]

Former WCW writer Vince Russo is not a fan of WWE's booking in the lead-up to this year's WrestleMania, which takes place next month.

The card for WrestleMania 37 has just started shaping up. We got new matches announced on RAW, and there will be a lot more to come in the next few weeks.

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed the latest edition of the Red brand from last night. Russo was not happy about WWE's booking leading up to WrestleMania and some of the storylines behind how matches were booked. This included the angle with Rhea Ripley replacing Charlotte Flair.

Russo added that he did not know if the overall situation had affected WWE's plans, but he stressed that they weren't putting on the best show possible.

"There were so many little things on this show that were so... incredible. Here's the reason why I would not watch this show if it wasn't for this, it's really the reason why nobody should watch this show. I'm not telling anyone not to watch it but I'll just point out just the so little lack of effort. Even if you're dealing with COVID, even if you're dealing with 'we don't know where the show is going to be', even if you're dealing with 'we don't know how many people are going to be allowed in'... I don't care what you're dealing with, it's WrestleMania. Again, if I'm booking this show, I'm trying to make this the best show possible. All those other things, I don't care about them. There were so many little things on this show... I gotta be honest with you, it's beyond laughable, it's pathetic. It's pathetic how some of these matches are made, why they are made, what we are actually seeing at WrestleMania."

Rhea Ripley set to challenge Asuka at WWE WrestleMania 37

As we found out on RAW, former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is set to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Ripley defended the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania last year in an unsuccessful effort against Charlotte Flair. It will be interesting to see if Ripley can win the title at WrestleMania next month. As we know, Asuka is more than a formidable opponent.

